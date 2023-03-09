WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.43. 2,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 165,587 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.