WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $294.02 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $294.02 million and $12.07 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.01332464 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012795 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031909 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $365.52 or 0.01681036 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02934656 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

