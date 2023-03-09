Wrapped Velas Market Cap Reaches $49.82 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $49.82 million and approximately $8,915.75 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02206078 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $10,083.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

