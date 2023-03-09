Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO Sells $87,159.08 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CFO John J. Kuch sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $87,159.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Xencor Stock Performance
XNCR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. 313,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,257. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xencor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xencor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
