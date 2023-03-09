Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $17.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

