XOMA (XOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 10th.
XOMA Price Performance
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. XOMA has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Activity at XOMA
In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,409.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA
About XOMA
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMA)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.