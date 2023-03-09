XOMA (XOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 10th.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. XOMA has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at XOMA

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,409.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

About XOMA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in XOMA by 20.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 191,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in XOMA by 254.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in XOMA in the third quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.



XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

