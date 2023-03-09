XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPO will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

