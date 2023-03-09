xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Buys A$21,930.00 in Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Rating) insider John Diddams bought 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$21,930.00 ($14,718.12).
xReality Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55.
xReality Group Company Profile
