xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Buys A$21,930.00 in Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Rating) insider John Diddams bought 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$21,930.00 ($14,718.12).

xReality Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55.

xReality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. The company manages indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

