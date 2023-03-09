XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $311.63 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $311.63 million and approximately $127,422.17 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00427065 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,241.54 or 0.28866759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

