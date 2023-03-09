XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $59.45 million and $448,260.97 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,471,416 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

