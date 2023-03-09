Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Yext Stock Performance
Shares of YEXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 210,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,501. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.13. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.
Insider Transactions at Yext
In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,116,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Yext
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yext (YEXT)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.