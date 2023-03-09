Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 210,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,501. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.13. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,116,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Yext Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 148.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 536,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 320,693 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 4.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 828,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 28.5% during the third quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after buying an additional 2,548,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

