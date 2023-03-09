Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.47 million. Yext also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.05-$0.06 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Yext by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

