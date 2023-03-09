Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million. Yext also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.13. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 492,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yext by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yext by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 474,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.