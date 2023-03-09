YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $963.79

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 963.79 ($11.59) and traded as low as GBX 910 ($10.94). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 952 ($11.45), with a volume of 25,650 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($19.72) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.43) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 969.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 961.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6,466.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Roger Parry sold 15,000 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.78), for a total value of £147,000 ($176,767.68). Insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

