YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.61 million and $217,184.98 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00104545 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $249,252.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

