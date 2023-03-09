Zachary Rome Sells 13,560 Shares of PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) COO Zachary Rome sold 13,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $23,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Zachary Rome sold 12,952 shares of PaxMedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,126.88.
PXMD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.48.
PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).
