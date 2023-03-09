Zhaojin Mining Industry (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Stock Price Up 23.9%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 23.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

