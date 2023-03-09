Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $43.92 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 559539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 6.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.