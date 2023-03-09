Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.95)-(0.85) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.00 million.

Zumiez Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 702,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,449. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth $131,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

