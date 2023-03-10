0x (ZRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.30 Million

0x (ZRX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $168.34 million and approximately $26.30 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00428763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,775.25 or 0.28981530 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

