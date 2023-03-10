10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Head-To-Head Comparison

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 196.93%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Sunlight Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 1.16 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.23

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial.

Volatility and Risk

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

