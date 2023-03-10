140,625 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

