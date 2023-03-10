15,850 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 94,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.