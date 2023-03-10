17,930 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.30. 467,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

