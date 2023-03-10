206,103 Shares in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

