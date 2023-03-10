31,178 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

