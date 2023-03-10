3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,405,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.86% of 3M worth $3,580,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.66. 874,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,326. 3M has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

