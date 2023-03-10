44,342 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Boit C F David

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. 5,013,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,722,330. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

