50,132 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 175,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varde Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,739,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.