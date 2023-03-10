61,327 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,327 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alarm.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

