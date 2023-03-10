6,324 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,656,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,909 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $89.28 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

