7,185 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 213,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GSG opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

