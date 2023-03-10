7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $3.00 on Top Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00015005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $48.52 million and $25,011.86 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00430111 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,798.02 or 0.29072639 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.95144865 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,179.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

