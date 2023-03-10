80,426 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 80,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 274.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.81 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

