89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Down 9.7%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.52. 1,419,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,003,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $606.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

