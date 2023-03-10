a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

AKA opened at $1.33 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50, a PEG ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

