a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 3.6 %
AKA opened at $1.33 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50, a PEG ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.43.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
