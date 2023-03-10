Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $989,536,000 after buying an additional 813,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NYSE ABT opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

