ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

