abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 53,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,942. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

