abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 23,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 63,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

