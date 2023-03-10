abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.50

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
abrdn Trading Down 9.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.
About abrdn
abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.
