abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

APEO stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £688.80 million, a P/E ratio of 494.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 554 ($6.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 452.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.18.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

