abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.6 %
APEO stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £688.80 million, a P/E ratio of 494.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 554 ($6.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 452.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.18.
About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust
