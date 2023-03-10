Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 396 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 5.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.49. 426,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,331. The company has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

