Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 88,771 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,064 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 88,771 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 3.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $418,792,000 after acquiring an additional 248,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. 978,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

