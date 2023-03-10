Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,576 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 2.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $11.68 on Friday, hitting $460.60. 135,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,214. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.22. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

