Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. 929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.2144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands segments. The firm’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

