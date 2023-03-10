Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. 929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Acadian Timber Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.
Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands segments. The firm’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadian Timber (ACAZF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.