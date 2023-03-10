Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0959

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $58.82 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00034950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09489033 USD and is down -8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,161,668.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.