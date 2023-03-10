Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Raised by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

ACN traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,275. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.38.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

