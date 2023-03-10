ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein Acquires 5,000 Shares

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

ACCO stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,252,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Stories

