Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHL has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Achilles Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 36,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,595. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

About Achilles Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.