Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACHL has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Achilles Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 36,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,595. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.